Stratford High School Year 13 students Cody Barrow and Hannah Burroughs (both 17) played the keyboard on the day. Photo / Alyssa Smith

Nearly 100 secondary school students from across Taranaki came together to perform music for an orchestra day.

Organiser Robert Greenhill says secondary schools from North, Central and South Taranaki gathered in Hāwera’s TSB Hub on Friday.

“Unfortunately, Pātea Area School were unable to attend, but we hope to have them at the next event.”

He says the event is memorable for the students, with all of them spending the morning practicing and then showcasing their skills for the public in the afternoon.

“It’s really special to see all these students come together and then perform together. The beauty of it is they meet like-minded musicians from other schools who they may have otherwise not come into contact with. It builds connection.”

On the day the students had four songs to learn: The Phantom of the Opera, part of The Planets suite, a Gymnopedie and Pepeha.

“Pepeha was arranged by Stewart Maunder. Learning and then performing the music is challenging, but the students rose to the challenge. They had to read the music, which requires a lot of concentration but is also rewarding.”

Stratford High School Year 13 students Connor Barrow and Hannah Burroughs (both 17) played the keyboard on the day. Hannah says the day was a different sort of challenge in terms of playing music, but she found it rewarding.

“It was quite a challenge reading the music and staying on time, but the practice helped. The atmosphere on the day was great, and it was wonderful to be a part of the event and play music with students from other schools.”

Robert says the event was made possible by the Malvena Trust.

“We’re happy we could perform this in South Taranaki to celebrate the new school Te Paepae o Aotea, and also perform for the primary schools here. We’re appreciative of the support from the trust.”