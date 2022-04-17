After a frightening head injury Stella McCallum (left) had to leave a leading role in the New Zealand premiere of Vino Veritas. Director April Krijger (right) stepped into the role just weeks before opening night. Photo / Monique Matthews Photography

When a frightening head injury left Stella McCallum in hospital, she knew she had to leave the show she was starring in.

"I could not hold one thought in my head. Sometimes I couldn't even find my words. I'd be talking, and a leaf would blow past, and I'd just completely forget what I was trying to talk about. It was really frightening."

The debilitating accident happened outside her home just weeks before opening night of her next show, Vino Veritas, at Repertory theatre, she says.

"My neighbour came out with a gorgeous little puppy. My dog Stanley ran to play with it, but he was on an extender lead. I got pulled backwards apparently, and I whacked my head on the concrete. Then I stood up, but I passed out and faceplanted the concrete again, leaving me unconscious."

McCallum, who is a nurse, was admitted to hospital with severe concussion and a fractured wrist.

"My face was purple, my eye was swollen shut, but I knew I had time for those injuries to heal. It was the head injury I was concerned about. I was not in a fit state to be remembering my lines."

The day after the accident she made the decision to step down from one of the leading roles in the New Zealand premiere of Vino Veritas. With only five weeks to go before opening night, director April Krijger was faced with a choice – recast the role and hope for the best, or step onto the stage herself.

"When I found out Stella was hurt that much, I cried. It was devastating. Oh my God, there

were a lot of tears," she says.

"But in this show, you can't act and direct and do both justice. In the end, acting won for me, just."

With Krijger on stage, the hunt was on for someone who could take up the directing reins and make sure her vision was realised. Seasoned actor John Lawson answered Krijger's call for help, coming on board to co-direct the drama.

"It's still my baby, but we needed someone like John to see it from the outside and be my eyes and ears. It's been overwhelming sometimes, but absolutely everyone has rallied around. I can't say enough about the whole team, they've been amazing."

The show, which opens this week, is set on the night of a Halloween costume party and tells the tale of two middle-aged couples who drink a strange blue Peruvian wine together.

When the honesty-inducing potion kicks in, the couples unwittingly reveal some of their most guarded secrets about their relationships, sexual fantasies, religious views, and even their inlaws.

McCallum, who is now recovering well, says the play is thought-provoking, at times poignant, and incredibly funny.

"When I read the script, I just zoomed through it because I loved it so much. It's a great show."

The details:

What: Vino Veritas

Where: New Plymouth Repertory Society

When: April 19 - 30

Tickets: www.trybooking.com.