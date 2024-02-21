Flowers and plants in Inglewood are ready to be picked.

Flowers and plants in Inglewood are ready to be picked.

An upcoming market will provide the chance for shoppers to fill their (reusable) bags with local crafts and beautiful flowers.

Celene Carter says the flowers and plants in her garden are in full bloom.

“We’ve got lots of dahlias and greenery like eucalyptus, tractor seat plants and aloe vera ready to be harvested. There is so much in there so we’d love people to come and grab some fresh flowers.”

Celene uses some of the flowers in her art studio, The Shed.

“I make dried flower art.”

For the market day, Celene is opening her garden up for a pick-your-own event.

“Money raised from the flower sales will go towards maintaining the garden.”

As well as fresh flowers and locally made crafts there will be fresh food available from Lure, Coffee Eats and Treats, located on the same property as The Shed and garden.

”It’s a chance for people to buy fresh flowers and browse through locally made products. Flowers are $10 for 10 stems and the market will have a lot of different things for sale. In the past, we’ve had tarot readings and people selling produce, crafts, soaps, essential oils and clay jewellery. We still have stalls available.”

Candra Thomson, who owns Lure, Coffee Eats and Treats, says with a market, flower picking and fresh food, the property is a one-stop sustainability shop.

“The Shed has a range of vintage clothing making it a nice combination and Lure, Coffee Eats and Treats sells gluten-free and vegan slices and coffee. We’re all about being environmentally friendly and health conscious. Lure, Coffee Eats and Treats will also have their new menu running on the day so be sure to look at that.”

With live entertainment by Crystal Star and Betsy and the Reckless, Candra says it will be a great family day out.

“We can’t wait to see you there.”

The Details:

What: Flower picking and market day

When: Saturday, February 25, 9am-2pm

Where: The Shed 37 Moa St, Inglewood

Stalls: $5 each. Contact Lure, Coffee Eats and Treats to register