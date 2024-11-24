Advertisement
The Seekers concert in Stratford to support local foodbank this Christmas

Stratford Press
2 mins to read
Paul Bowers-Mason of The Minstrels at the Whangamōmona centennial celebration and The Minstrels concert.

An upcoming concert will help spread Christmas joy.

Reverends Wynne and Paul Bowers-Mason are bringing their The Seekers concert series to Stratford, with all koha donations going directly to Stratford Foodbank.

Paul said with Christmas fast approaching, he understands the foodbank will be busy helping families in need.

“It’s all about sharing the love, enjoying music and doing something good. When it comes to the koha, people can choose to bring some non-perishable food items or a monetary donation – both with be given directly to the Stratford Foodbank."

Performing as The Minstrels, the pair will perform a range of classics from the Australian folk-influenced pop group.

Paul said they have performed two concerts so far, with both proving to be popular.

“We had the concert in Whangamōmona, which went well. We had about 33 people at the church centennial celebration and a similar turnout at the concert. We also had the concert in Inglewood, which had a great turnout as well."

He said The Seekers songs are great to perform.

“These songs are really well-known. We get a lot of the crowd singing along, which is awesome. We do ask that if people know the song, they sing along.”

He said the concert takes place a day before Stratford Foodbank’s annual appeal.

“It’s worked out quite well, actually. We want to help the Foodbank get as many donations as possible.”

The details:

What: The Minstrels concert

When: Sunday, December 1, 2pm

Where: Holy Trinity Anglican Church, Juliet St, Stratford

Cost: Koha for the Stratford Foodbank

Other: Cups of tea available after the show

Save

