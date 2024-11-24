Paul Bowers-Mason of The Minstrels at the Whangamōmona centennial celebration and The Minstrels concert.

An upcoming concert will help spread Christmas joy.

Reverends Wynne and Paul Bowers-Mason are bringing their The Seekers concert series to Stratford, with all koha donations going directly to Stratford Foodbank.

Paul said with Christmas fast approaching, he understands the foodbank will be busy helping families in need.

“It’s all about sharing the love, enjoying music and doing something good. When it comes to the koha, people can choose to bring some non-perishable food items or a monetary donation – both with be given directly to the Stratford Foodbank."

Performing as The Minstrels, the pair will perform a range of classics from the Australian folk-influenced pop group.