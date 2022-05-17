Ziva is searching for the perfect home, with an owner to give her lots of cuddles. Photo/ Supplied

Ziva is searching for the perfect home, with an owner to give her lots of cuddles. Photo/ Supplied

Ziva the Diva is searching for her forever home.

Karma Andrews, a trustee of The Scratching Post, says Ziva is 12 weeks old and has a sweet and gentle nature.

"She is the ideal candidate for someone who specifically wants the closeness of a lapcat. Another pet to play with in her new home would be preferred, but not essential if her new owner is home a lot to keep her company. "



She has been vet health checked, desexed, vaccinated, treated against fleas and worms and is litterbox trained. Her adoption fee is $130.

To find out more about Ziva or any of the other kittens looking for homes, visit The Scratching Post at 127 Broadway in Stratford, or call 027 292 6167. Open Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, 10am to 2pm.