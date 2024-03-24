Zeb the 10 week old kitten is ready to meet his forever family.

Karma Andrews, a trustee of the Scratching Post, says the striking dark tabby is ready to find a new and permanent home.

“He is 10 weeks old and has been cared for in a foster home with dogs.”

Zeb has been vet health checked, desexed, vaccinated, treated against fleas and worms and is litterbox trained. His adoption fee is $130.

To find out more about Zeb or any other kittens looking for homes, visit The Scratching Post at 127 Broadway in Stratford, or call 027 292 6167. Open Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, 10am to 2pm.