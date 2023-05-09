Tonka the kitten is ready to find his forever family. Photo / Supplied

Tonka the kitten is looking for a home to call his own.

Karma Andrews, a trustee of The Scratching Post, says Tonka came to them after being found in a rural letterbox.

“He was only 3-4 weeks old. He wasn’t in great shape, his eyes so full of gunk they were glued shut and he was crying out in desperation for someone to help him. But with TLC from his foster mum he made a speedy recovery and is now ready to find a permanent home.”

He is about 10 weeks old, has been vet health checked, desexed, vaccinated, treated against fleas and worms, is litterbox trained, and has been in a cat/dog foster home.

His adoption fee is $130.

To find out more about Tonka or any other kittens looking for homes, visit The Scratching Post at 127 Broadway in Stratford, or call 027 292 6167. Open Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, 10am to 2pm.