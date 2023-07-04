Tommee the kitten is ready to meet his forever family.

Tommee the kitten is ready to meet his forever family.

Tommee the kitten is ready to find a family to love.

Karma Andrews, a trustee of The Scratching Post, says the kitten was originally a stray found when he was about 5 weeks old.

“He has transformed into a very cuddly people lover. He is confident around dogs too, often found curled up amongst the hairy canine legs that are in his current foster home.”

He is now 10 weeks old, has been vet health checked, desexed, vaccinated, treated against fleas and worms, and is litterbox trained. His adoption fee is $130.

To find out more about Tommee or any other kittens looking for homes, visit The Scratching Post at 127 Broadway in Stratford, or call 027 292 6167. Open Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, 10am to 2pm.