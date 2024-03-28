Ivy the kitten is ready to meet her forever family.

Ivy the kitten is ready to meet her forever family.

Ivy the kitten is ready to meet her forever family.

Karma Andrews, a trustee of The Scratching Post, says the small kitten has a big personality and rumbling purr.

“Having been cared for in a multi-cat and dog foster home, she’s confident and happy to share and make friends with other cat-friendly pets.”

Ivy is 10 weeks old, has been vet health checked, desexed, vaccinated, treated against fleas and worms, and is litterbox trained. Her adoption fee is $130.

To find out more about Zeb or any other kittens looking for homes, visit The Scratching Post at 127 Broadway in Stratford, or call 027 292 6167. Open Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, 10am to 2pm.