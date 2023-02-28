Skye is ready to meet her forever family. Photo/ Supplied

Skye the kitten is ready to meet her forever family.

Karma Andrews, a trustee of The Scratching Post, says she has a petite and dainty stature and loves to curl up and nap on any available lap.

“Don’t be fooled, however, she can still slay bed monsters with ease.”

Skye is 12 weeks old and has been in a foster home with cats and dogs. She has been vet health checked, desexed, vaccinated, treated against fleas and worms and is litterbox trained. Her adoption fee is $130.

To find out more about Skye or any of the other kittens looking for new homes, visit The Scratching Post at 127 Broadway, Stratford or call 027 292 6167. Open Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays 10am-2pm.



