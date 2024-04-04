Sidney is 10 weeks old and ready to find his forever home.

Karma Andrews, a trustee of The Scratching Post, says the 10-week-old kitten loves dogs.

“He’s an outgoing boy who has been cared for in a foster home with a dog. A home with a pooch that needs a friend would be nice.”

He has been vet health checked, desexed, vaccinated, treated against fleas and worms, and is litterbox trained. His adoption fee is $130.

To find out more about Sidney or any other kittens looking for homes, visit The Scratching Post at 127 Broadway in Stratford, or call 027 292 6167. Open Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, 10am to 2pm.