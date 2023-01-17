Sarge is 10 weeks old and is described as affectionate, laid-back and chatty. Photo/ Supplied

Sarge the kitten is searching for his forever home.

Karma Andrews, a trustee of The Scratching Post, says the 10-week-old kitten is affectionate, with a laid-back attitude and chatty voice.

“He has been in a foster home with a dog, so a home with another pet to play with is preferred, but not necessary if someone is home a lot to keep him company.”

Sarge has been vet health checked, desexed, vaccinated, treated against fleas and worms and is litterbox trained. His adoption fee is $130.

To find out more about Sarge or any other kittens looking for homes, visit The Scratching Post at 127 Broadway in Stratford, or call 027 292 6167. Open Tuesday, Thursday and Friday 10am to 2pm.