Sammy the kitten is ready to find his forever family.

Sammy the kitten is ready to find his forever family.

Sammy the kitten is ready to find his new permanent home.

Karma Andrews, a trustee of The Scratching Post, says he has a big personality.

“This guy is sure to inject plenty of good times and laughter into his new family.”

Sammy is 12 weeks old, has been vet health checked, desexed, vaccinated, treated against fleas and worms, and is litterbox trained. His adoption fee is $130.

If you’re interested in adopting Sammy and would like to meet him, or any other kittens looking for homes, contact The Scratching Post, 127 Broadway, Stratford, phone 027 292 6167, open Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, 10am-2pm.