Salvadore (Salvie) the kitten is ready to find a permanent home.

Karma Andrews, a trustee of The Scratching Post, says the 12-week-old kitten has been in a foster home with cat-friendly dogs.

“He’s quite comfortable sharing space and affection with the family pooch.”

She says since he is long-haired, he will need someone who is dedicated to giving him a light brush once a week to keep him comfortable and his coat tangle free throughout his life.

“Salvadore isn’t a fan of the noises young children make so a home with gentle and calm kids over the age of 13 is preferred.”

Salvadore has been vet health checked, desexed, vaccinated, treated against fleas and worms and is litterbox trained. His adoption fee $130.

To find out more about Salvadore or any other kittens looking for homes, visit The Scratching Post at 127 Broadway in Stratford, or call 027 292 6167. Open Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, 10am to 2pm.