This super confident kitten is called Rudy, and is one of the kittens and cats currently looking for a forever home through Taranaki animal charity The Scratching Post.

Rudy is ready to find a family to love.

Karma Andrews, a trustee of The Scratching Post, said Rudy would happily settle into sharing a home with a feline-friendly dog or two.

“He’s super confident around cat-friendly dogs - sharing beds, playing with wagging tails, even the odd face clean.”

Rudy is 3 months old, has been health-checked by a vet, de-sexed, vaccinated, treated against fleas and worms and is litterbox-trained. His adoption fee is $130.