The Scratching Post pet of the week: Rudy happy to share his humans with a canine

This super confident kitten is called Rudy, and is one of the kittens and cats currently looking for a forever home through Taranaki animal charity The Scratching Post.

Rudy is ready to find a family to love.

Karma Andrews, a trustee of The Scratching Post, said Rudy would happily settle into sharing a home with a feline-friendly dog or two.

“He’s super confident around cat-friendly dogs - sharing beds, playing with wagging tails, even the odd face clean.”

Rudy is 3 months old, has been health-checked by a vet, de-sexed, vaccinated, treated against fleas and worms and is litterbox-trained. His adoption fee is $130.

  • To find out more about Rudy or any other kittens looking for homes, visit The Scratching Post at 127 Broadway in Stratford, or call 027 292 6167. Open Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, 10am to 2pm.

