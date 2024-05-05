Rudy is ready to find a family to love.
Karma Andrews, a trustee of The Scratching Post, said Rudy would happily settle into sharing a home with a feline-friendly dog or two.
“He’s super confident around cat-friendly dogs - sharing beds, playing with wagging tails, even the odd face clean.”
Rudy is 3 months old, has been health-checked by a vet, de-sexed, vaccinated, treated against fleas and worms and is litterbox-trained. His adoption fee is $130.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
- To find out more about Rudy or any other kittens looking for homes, visit The Scratching Post at 127 Broadway in Stratford, or call 027 292 6167. Open Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, 10am to 2pm.