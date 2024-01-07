Roxy the kitten is 12 weeks old and ready to meet her forever family.

Karma Andrews, a trustee of The Scratching Post, says the 12-week-old kitten is adorable.

“She’s also super sweet and loves a good snooze on the nearest available lap.”

Roxy has been vet health checked, desexed, vaccinated, treated against fleas and worms and is litterbox trained. Her adoption fee is $130.

To find out more about Roxy or any other kittens looking for homes, visit The Scratching Post at 127 Broadway in Stratford, or call 027 292 6167. Open Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, 10am to 2pm.



