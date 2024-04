Roo is 11 weeks old and ready for a new home.

Karama Andrews, a trustee of The Scratching Post, said Roo was in a foster home with a dog.

“He is quite comfortable sharing space with a cat-friendly pooch pal.”

Roo is 11 weeks old, has been health-checked by a vet, desexed, vaccinated, treated against fleas and worms and is litterbox-trained. His adoption fee is $130.