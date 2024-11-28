Ramsey the kitten is ready to find his forever family.

Karma Andews, a trustee of the Scratching Post, said he has been raised in a foster home with a cat and dog.

“He is comfortable sharing space with other pampered pets.”

Ramsey is 10 weeks old, has been vet health checked, desexed, vaccinated, treated against fleas and worms, and is litterbox trained. His adoption fee is $140.

To find out more about Ramsey or any other kittens looking for homes, visit The Scratching Post at 127 Broadway in Stratford, or call 027 292 6167. Open Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 10am to 2pm.