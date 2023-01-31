Ora the kitten is searching for her forever home.
Karma Andrews, a trustee of The Scratching Post, says Ora is 13 weeks old and ready to be the centre of someone’s world.
“She’s a lap hogger, meaning if you’re sitting - she’s on you. It’s a nice closeness to experience and there’s nothing wrong with a bit of forced relaxation in life. Ideally, a home with another pet to play with is preferred, but not necessary if someone is home a lot to interact with her.”
Ora has been in a foster home with a dog so is used to sharing space and having a playmate - although she probably won’t share her toys.
Another cat to play with would be nice but like a typical “tortie” she’ll want to rule the house.
She has been vet health-checked, desexed, vaccinated, treated against fleas and worms and is litterbox trained. Her adoption fee is $130.
- To find out more about Ora or any of the other kittens looking for homes, visit The Scratching Post at 127 Broadway in Stratford, or call 027 292 6167. Open Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, 10am to 2pm.