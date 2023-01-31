Ora is 13 weeks old and ready to find her forever family. Photo / Supplied

Ora is 13 weeks old and ready to find her forever family. Photo / Supplied

Ora the kitten is searching for her forever home.

Karma Andrews, a trustee of The Scratching Post, says Ora is 13 weeks old and ready to be the centre of someone’s world.

“She’s a lap hogger, meaning if you’re sitting - she’s on you. It’s a nice closeness to experience and there’s nothing wrong with a bit of forced relaxation in life. Ideally, a home with another pet to play with is preferred, but not necessary if someone is home a lot to interact with her.”

Ora has been in a foster home with a dog so is used to sharing space and having a playmate - although she probably won’t share her toys.

Another cat to play with would be nice but like a typical “tortie” she’ll want to rule the house.

She has been vet health-checked, desexed, vaccinated, treated against fleas and worms and is litterbox trained. Her adoption fee is $130.