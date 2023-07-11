Ollie is ready to meet his forever family.

Ollie, a 12-week-old, short-haired champagne tabby is ready to find his forever family.

Karma Andrews, a trustee of The Scratching Post, says Ollie has been in a foster home with cats and dogs.

“Ideally, we’d like to find him a home with another pet friend to play with.”

Ollie has been health checked by a vet, desexed, vaccinated, treated against fleas and worms and is litterbox trained. His adoption fee is $130.

To find out more about Ollie or any other kittens looking for homes, visit The Scratching Post at 127 Broadway in Stratford or call 027 292 6167. Open Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 10am to 2pm.