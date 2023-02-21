Mongo is ready to find his forever family. Photo/ Supplied

Mongo the kitten is ready to find his new home.

Karma Andrews, a trustee of The Scratching Post, says the adorable ginger boy has been in a foster home with cats and dogs.

“He is used to sharing space and his toys with others.”

Mongo is 12 weeks old, has been vet health checked, desexed, vaccinated, treated against fleas and worms and is litterbox trained. His adoption fee is $130.

To find out more about Mongo or any other kittens looking for homes, visit The Scratching Post at 127 Broadway in Stratford, or call 027 292 6167. Open Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, 10am to 2pm.