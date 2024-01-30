Minnelli is a lovable kitten despite her tough start in life.

Minnelli the kitten is ready to move into her permanent home, and is hoping for the perfect family to adopt her.

Karma Andrews, a trustee of The Scratching Post, says Minnelli had a tough start to life, but you wouldn’t know it to look at her now.

Minnelli and her two siblings were found on the side of a rural road, and Minnelli was the smallest of the trio. Not only was she tiny, but she was clearly malnourished and very frail. In fact, says Karma, she was only half the size of the other two kittens.

“Due to her condition we were unsure if she would even survive. Sometimes, despite the best efforts in supportive care, very young kittens succumb to organ failure as a result of dehydration or starvation.”

After what were a “harrowing few days,” however, Minnelli showed her carers her fighting spirit, turning the corner and recovering well, says Karma.

“She has not been left with any physical signs of her previous hardship, and after a couple of growth spurts is now the same size as her siblings.”

Minnelli is three months old, has been vet health checked, desexed, vaccinated, treated against fleas and worms and is litterbox trained. Her adoption fee is $130.

To find out more about Minnelli or any other kittens looking for homes, visit The Scratching Post at 127 Broadway in Stratford, or call 027 292 6167. Open Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, 10am to 2pm.







