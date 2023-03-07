Meena the kitten is searching for her forever home. Photo/ Supplied

Meena the kitten is searching for a forever home.

Karma Andrews, a trustee of The Scratching Post, says she has been in a foster home with a cat and dogs, so a home with another pet to play with is preferred.

“She likes the maximum comfort of sleeping on people’s beds, and quite enjoys the odd tummy tickle too.”

Meena is 3-and-a-half months old, has been vet health checked, desexed, vaccinated, treated against fleas and worms and is litterbox trained. Her adoption fee is $130.

To find out more about Meena or any of the other kittens looking for new homes, visit The Scratching Post at 127 Broadway, Stratford, or call 027 292 6167. Open Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays 10am-2pm.