Spud the kitten is ready to find his forever family.

Spud the kitten is ready to find his forever family.

Spud the kitten is ready to find his forever home.

Karma Andrews, a trustee of The Scratching Post, says Spud, also known as Spuddy Buddy, Spudleigh, Spudalub and Spudbud, is the perfect companion for an older couple or someone living along that wants a great buddy.

“Spud likes to chatter and is an absolute attention junkie. He loves lots of pats and cuddles and lap-time is a must.”

She says Spud would love a house with another cat to play with, but he isn’t comfortable around dogs or young children. Spud is 4 months old, has been vet health checked, desexed, vaccinated, treated against fleas and worms, and is litterbox trained. His adoption fee is $130.

To find out more about Spud or any other kittens looking for homes, visit The Scratching Post at 127 Broadway in Stratford, or call 027 292 6167. Open Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, 10am to 2pm.