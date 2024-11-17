Chia is ready to find her forever family.

Chia is ready to find her forever family.

Chia the kitten is ready to meet her forever family.

Karma Andrews, a trustee of The Scratching Post, said the 10-week-old kitten has been raised in a foster home with a dog.

“So she is really comfortable snuggling up to and sharing the bed with a pooch pal, snores and all!”

Chia has been health-checked by a vet, desexed, vaccinated, treated against fleas and worms, and is litterbox-trained. Her adoption fee is $140.

To find out more about Chia or any other kittens looking for homes, visit The Scratching Post at 127 Broadway in Stratford, or call 027 292 6167. Open Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 10am to 2pm.