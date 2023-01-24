Kenzi is sweet, affectionate and is on the look-out for her forever family. Photo/ Supplied

Kenzi is affectionate, cuddly and ready for her forever home.

Karma Andrews, a trustee of The Scratching Post, says Kenzi loves having sleeps on people’s laps and is the perfect companion cat.

“She’s a real sweetheart. Whether it’s reading a book, watching the telly or taking a nap, she’ll be right there snuggled up with you.”

She is 12 weeks old, has been vet health checked, desexed, vaccinated, treated against fleas and worms, and is litterbox trained. Her adoption fee is $130.

To find out more about Kenzi or any other kittens looking for homes, visit The Scratching Post at 127 Broadway in Stratford, or call 027 292 6167. Open Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, 10am to 2pm.