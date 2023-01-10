The Scratching Post pet of the week: Kenji looking for his forever family

Kenji is 10 weeks old and on the hunt for his forever family. Photo/ Supplied

Kenji the kitten is looking for a fun-loving family to adopt him.

Karma Andrews, a trustee of the Scratching Post, says the 10-week-old kitten and his brother came to the trust when they were little.

“Being hand-raised has naturally made him really people-friendly and loving interaction.”

Kenji has been cared for in a foster home with a cat and dogs, the latter he has discovered are really good mattresses to sleep on or snuggle into bed with.

Karma says a home with other pets for him to play with is preferred.

Kenji has been vet health checked, desexed, vaccinated, treated against fleas and worms and is litterbox trained. His adoption fee is $130.

To find out more about Kenji or any other kittens looking for homes, visit The Scratching Post at 127 Broadway in Stratford, or call 027 292 6167. Open Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, 10am to 2pm.