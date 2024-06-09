Junior is ready to meet his forever family.

Junior, the 12-week-old kitten is ready for a new family and place to call home.

Karma Andrews, a trustee of The Scratching Post, said Junior has been in a foster home with cats and dogs.

“He has been vet health checked, desexed, vaccinated, treated against fleas and worms, and is litterbox trained.”

His adoption fee is $130.

To find out more about Junior or any other kittens looking for homes, visit The Scratching Post at 127 Broadway in Stratford, or call 027 292 6167. Open Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, 10am to 2pm.