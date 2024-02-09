Jonesy is ready to find his forever family.

Karma Andrews, a trustee of The Scratching Post, says Jonesy has a great personality.

“He is a cheeky and lively boy who is bound to make you laugh. He loves fun and is always looking for new things to explore and keep him busy.”

She says Jonesy has been hand-raised since he was about 2 weeks old.

“He is very friendly and people-orientated.”

Jonesy is 12 weeks old, has been vet health checked, desexed, vaccinated, treated against fleas and worms and is litterbox trained. His adoption fee is $130.

To find out more about Jonesy or any other kittens looking for homes, visit The Scratching Post at 127 Broadway in Stratford, or call 027 292 6167. Open Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, 10am to 2pm.