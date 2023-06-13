Hennie the kitten is ready to find her new home.

Karma Andrews, a trustee of The Scratching Post, says Hennie is a confident cat.

“She’s been in a foster home with cat-friendly dogs so wouldn’t mind a pooch pal to play with if she’s the only feline in the family. She’s a fun-loving little pocket rocket and an absolute delight as a companion cat.”

Hennie is 12 weeks, has been vet health checked, desexed, vaccinated, treated against fleas and worms and is litterbox trained. Her adoption fee is $130.

To find out more about Hennie or any of the other kittens looking for new homes, visit The Scratching Post at 127 Broadway, Stratford, or call 027 292 6167. Open Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays 10am-2pm.