Hattie is one of the several kittens and cats seeking a forever home through The Scratching Post.

Hattie is ready to meet her forever family.

Karma Andrews, a trustee of The Scratching Post, said Hattie was a “super-confident” kitten.

Hattie loves people, is “super-smoochy” and is an outgoing cat already at only 12 weeks, says Andrews.

“She’s been cared for in a foster home with cats and dogs, so another pet pal to hang out with would be perfect.”

Hattie has been health-checked by a vet, desexed, vaccinated, treated against fleas and worms and is litterbox trained. Her adoption fee is $130.

To find out more about Hattie or any other kittens looking for homes, visit The Scratching Post at 127 Broadway in Stratford, or call 027 292 6167. Open Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, 10am to 2pm.