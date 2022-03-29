Geeto is searching for the purrfect family to adopt. Photo/ Supplied

Geeto the kitten is looking for the most purrfect family to adopt.

Karma Andrews, a trustee of The Scratching Post, says she has been cared for in a cat-and- dog foster home so is well socialised and happy to make friends with existing pets.

Geeto is three months old, has been vet health checked, desexed, vaccinated, treated against fleas and worms, and is litterbox trained. Her adoption fee is $130.

To find out more about Geeto or any of the other kittens looking for homes, visit The Scratching Post at 127 Broadway in Stratford, or call 027 292 6167. Open Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, 10am to 2pm.