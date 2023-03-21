Gator is ready to find his forever family.

Gator the kitten is ready to find his forever home.

Karma Andrews, a trustee of The Scratching Post, says the best way to describe Gator is as a lap-hogger.

“He’s quite happy to help himself, nestle down and keep you occupied for a time, politely asking for pats and chin rubs.”

The three-and-a-half-month-old kitten has been in a foster home with a cat and dogs, so is quite comfortable interacting with others.

Gator has been vet health checked, desexed, vaccinated, treated against fleas and worms and is litterbox trained. His adoption fee is $130.

To find out more about Gator or any other kittens looking for homes, visit The Scratching Post at 127 Broadway in Stratford, or call 027 292 6167. Open Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 10am to 2pm.