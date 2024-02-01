Elvis the kitten is 11 weeks old.

Elvis the kitten is looking for someone to love.

Karma Andrews, a trustee of The Scratching Post, says Elvis is a happy kitten.

“He has a purr motor that just keeps going. Elvis is people-orientated and loves draping himself over any available lap and getting into position for gentle tummy rubs.”

She says Elvis and his three siblings were found in a plastic bag when they were only a couple of weeks old.

“It’s a testament to their foster families for all the hard work and supportive care they provided, that all four are healthy and happy, well-socialised kittens.”

Elvis has been in a foster home with cats and dogs, has been vet health checked, desexed, vaccinated, treated against fleas and worms and is litterbox trained. His adoption fee is $130.

To find out more about Minnelli or any other kittens looking for homes, visit The Scratching Post at 127 Broadway in Stratford, or call 027 292 6167. Open Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, 10am to 2pm.