Dudley the kitten is searching for his forever home.

Karma Andrews, a trustee of The Scratching Post, says Dudley is a solid boy with a healthy appetite.

“We call him chunky because he’s not overweight but of a very solid build. He has a lovely personality, a real lapcat, happily exchanging face smooches and always purring contently.”

She says the three-month-old kitten is fascinated by water.

“It’s quite hilarious to watch, he likes to wash his feet in his water bowl.”

Dudley has been vet health checked, desexed, vaccinated, treated against fleas and worms, is litterbox trained, and has been in a foster home with a cat and dogs. His adoption fee is $130.

To find out more about Dudley or any other kittens looking for homes, visit The Scratching Post at 127 Broadway in Stratford, or call 027 292 6167. Open Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, 10am to 2pm.