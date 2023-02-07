Darby the kitten is searching for the purrfect forever home. Photo / Supplied

If there are three words to describe Darby, the 3-1/2-month-old kitten, they’re fearless, hilarious, and fun, says Karma Andrews, a Trustee of the Scratching Post.

The kitten is looking for his forever home, with someone special to care for him.

“He is deaf but that doesn’t stop him. He’s a very energetic, busy chap who not only happily entertains himself, but everyone else around him. He lives life to the fullest, without fear and sees the world as one big toy.”

She says Darby and his brother were found on a rural work site in a building that was being cleared for sale.

“With their mother nowhere in sight and it not being an option for them to stay, they came to us at 4 weeks old.”

Being deaf, Karma says he’s very textural and likes to interact and explore new things.

“He can hear some high-pitched noises like whistling. He would be a great buddy for someone as he’s very affectionate, and loves to cuddle up on the bed at night.”

He has been in a foster home with an older cat and dogs, and Karma says he would love a playmate, so long as they are antics minded too.

“Darby needs a safe home, not on a busy main road. A rural setting is preferred so he can enjoy the outdoors. Darby has too big a personality to be confined and kept as an indoor-only cat.”

He has been vet health checked, microchipped, desexed, fully vaccinated, treated against fleas and worms, and is litterbox trained. His adoption fee is $160.

To find out more about Darby or any other kittens looking for homes, visit The Scratching Post at 127 Broadway in Stratford, or call 027 292 6167. Open Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, 10am to 2pm.