Katsu would suit a home with children and even a cat-friendly canine.

Katsu the friendly kitten is searching for a family to love.

She’s very affectionate, chatty and super confident, says Karma Andrews, a trustee of The Scratching Post.

“A family with children would be ideal for her, as she likes to be part of busy daily life and getting amongst it, helping - in her own helpful/unhelpful way.”

Karma says Katsu has been fostered in a home with dogs.

“So a cat-friendly pooch pal to hang out with when no one is home would be nice, too.”

Katsu is three and a half months old, has been vet health checked, de-sexed, vaccinated, treated against fleas and worms and is litterbox-trained. Her adoption fee is $130.

To find out more about Katsu or any of the other kittens looking for new homes, visit The Scratching Post at 127 Broadway, Stratford, or call 027 292 6167. Open Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 10am - 2pm.