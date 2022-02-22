Callieco is looking for her forever home. Photo/ Supplied

Callieco is looking for her forever home.

Karma Andrews, a trustee of The Scratching Post, says she's a lap cat so needs an owner who is comfortable with this type of occupancy.

"Another cat for company and to play with would be nice too, but not necessary if her owners are home a lot."

Callieco is 13 weeks old, has been vet health checked, desexed, vaccinated, treated against fleas and worms, and is litterbox trained.

Karma says tortoiseshell cats have a special personality.

"They are sweet with a touch of sassy, and confident with a bit of bossiness towards other cats. All this 'tortitude' makes for a cat that can stand up for herself when she feels she needs to."

Her adoption fee is $130.

If you're interested in adopting Callieco or any of the other kittens looking for a home, contact The Scratching Post, 127 Broadway in Stratford, or call 027 292 6167. Open Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, 10am to 2pm.