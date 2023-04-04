Voyager 2022 media awards
The Scratching Post pet of the week: Bowie the kitten looking for someone to love

Bowie is full of love and ready to meet her forever friend. Photo/ Supplied

Bowie is looking for someone to love.

Karma Andrews, a trustee of The Scratching Post, says the three-and-a-half-month-old kitten has a gentle nature.

“She’s been in a foster home with dogs. She’s the ideal companion cat – geat company and a pleasure to have at your side.”

Bowie has been given a vet health-check, desexed, vaccinated, treated for fleas and worms and is litterbox-trained. Her adoption fee is $130.

To find out more about Bowie, or any of the other kittens looking for homes, visit The Scratching Post at 127 Broadway in Stratford, or call 027 292 6167. Open Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, 10am to 2pm.

