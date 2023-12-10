Bilky the 10-week-old kitten is ready to find his forever family.

Bilky the 10-week-old kitten is ready to find his forever family.

Karma Andrews, a trustee of The Scratching Post, says the 10-week-old kitten is a cuddly chap.

“He’s quite comfortable helping himself to a lap when it’s naptime, but also happy to snooze alongside cat-friendly pooches like he does in his foster home.”

She says a home with another pet to play with is preferred. Bilky has been vet health checked, desexed, vaccinated, treated against fleas and worms and is litterbox trained. His adoption fee is $130.

To find out more about Bilky or any other kittens looking for homes, visit The Scratching Post at 127 Broadway in Stratford, or call 027 292 6167. Open Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, 10am to 2pm.