Banksy's coat resembles a tuxedo, so he's always looking his best. Photo/ Supplied

When possible families go to meet Banksy, they'll be met with a lovely kitten, looking his very best.

Karma Andrews, a trustee of The Scratching Post, says Banksy's coat makes it look like he's always wearing a tuxedo so he always looks well-dressed for any occasion.

"He would make an awesome companion for someone that needs a buddy. Very smoochy, loud happy purr and is a qualified kneader so can he floof pillows, blankets, even clean washing."

He is 14 weeks old, has been vet health checked, desexed, vaccinated, treated against fleas and worms and is litterbox trained. His adoption fee is $130.

If you're interested in adopting Banksy or any of the other kittens looking for new homes contact The Scratching Post, 127 Broadway, Stratford, ph 027 292 6167, open Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays 10am-2pm.