Badger the kitten is ready to find his forever family.

Badger the kitten is all stripes and love, and ready to find his forever home.

Karma Andrews, a trustee of The Scratching Post, says the kitten is confident.

“He’s used to sharing space with dogs thanks to his current foster family.”

He is 10 weeks old, has been vet health checked, desexed, vaccinated, treated against fleas and worms and is litterbox trained. His adoption fee is $130.

To find out more about Badger or any other kittens looking for homes, visit The Scratching Post at 127 Broadway in Stratford, or call 027 292 6167. Open Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, 10am to 2pm.