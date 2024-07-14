Archie the kitten is ready to meet his forever family.

Archie the kitten is ready to meet his forever family.

Karma Andrews, a trustee of The Scratching Post, said Archie is a typical 3-and-a-half-month-old boy kitten.

“Tonnes of energy, adventurous and inquisitive, but likes lots of attention and the comforts of sharing the bed with his people.”

He has been vet health checked, desexed, vaccinated, treated against fleas and worms, and is litterbox trained. His adoption fee is $130.

To find out more about Archie or any other kittens looking for homes, visit The Scratching Post at 127 Broadway in Stratford, or call 027 292 6167. Open Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, 10am to 2pm.