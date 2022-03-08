Angel the kitten is looking for her forever home. Photo/ Supplied

Angel the kitten is looking for her forever home. Photo/ Supplied

Angel the kitten is looking for a new home and a special someone to love.

Karma Andrews, a trustee of The Scratching Post, says she's an affectionate girl and always happy to take up post on a lap or shoulder.

"Someone that is home a lot and wants company would be the ideal candidate for this feline treasure."

Angel is 13 weeks old, has been vet health checked, desexed, vaccinated, treated against fleas and worms, and is litterbox trained. Her adoption fee is $130.

To find out more about Angel or any of the other kittens looking for homes, visit The Scratching Post at 127 Broadway in Stratford, or call 027 292 6167. Open Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, 10am to 2pm.