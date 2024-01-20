Amber is 11 weeks old and comfortable around dogs, says The Scratching Post trustee Karma Andrews.

Amber the kitten is ready to meet applicants to become her forever family.

Karma Andrews, a trustee of The Scratching Post, says the 11-week-old kitten has been cared for in a foster home with dogs.

“She’s comfortable sharing the couch, bed, or lap with the family pooch.”

Amber has been vet health checked, desexed, vaccinated, treated against fleas and worms and is litterbox trained. Her adoption fee is $130.

To find out more about Amber or any other kittens looking for homes, visit The Scratching Post at 127 Broadway in Stratford, or call 027 292 6167. Open Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, 10am to 2pm.