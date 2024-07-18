Ally the kitten is ready to find her forever family.

Karma Andrews, a trustee of The Scratching Post, said Ally is 3 months old.

“She’s a little shy to start with, she’s a smart cookie and likes to take her time sussing people out before greeting them with face smooches and asking for cheek scratches.”

Ally has been vet health checked, desexed, vaccinated, treated against fleas and worms, and is litterbox trained. Her adoption fee is $130.

To find out more about Ally or any other kittens looking for homes, visit The Scratching Post at 127 Broadway in Stratford, or call 027 292 6167. Open Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, 10am to 2pm.