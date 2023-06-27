Muriel the kitten is ready to meet her forever family.

Muriel the kitten is searching for her family home.

Karma Andrews, a trustee of The Scratching Post, says Muriel’s story contains some mystery.

“She was found inside someone’s house one night and only discovered because their dog was acting a little strange and staring at the sofa. The initial thought was that the family cat brought in another mouse. Instead they found Muriel.”

She says the kitten most likely made her way inside through the dog door.

“After a few baths and some good quality food, she quickly made friends with the family dogs and happily snuggled in bed with them.”

Karma says Muriel is very affectionate.

“She likes to shoulder sit just so she’s at the perfect height to freely give out face smooches to whoever she thinks needs them. The perfect companion cat, an affectionate lap cat, who is at times chatty, and loves to snuggle in the bed at night.”

She is about 12 weeks old, has been vet health checked, desexed, vaccinated, treated against fleas and worms and is litterbox trained. Her adoption fee is $130.

To find out more about Muriel or any other kittens looking for homes, visit The Scratching Post at 127 Broadway in Stratford, or call 027 292 6167. Open Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, 10am to 2pm.



