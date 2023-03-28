Jimmy the kitten is looking for his forever home — is it with you? Photo / Supplied

Jimmy the good-looking ginger kitten is looking for his forever home.

Karma Andrews, a trustee of The Scratching Post, says while Jimmy is initially cautious when meeting new people, he is a loyal cat at heart.

“He likes to take his time and access his environment, but once he’s made friends you’ve got a buddy for life.”

She says Jimmy is very affectionate, loves to cuddle up on a lap for his naptime and, having been cared for in a foster home with dogs, he will be happy to share his new home with a cat-friendly canine.

Jimmy is 3½ months old, has been vet health checked, desexed, vaccinated, treated against fleas and worms and is litter-box trained. His adoption fee is $130.

To find out more about Jimmy or any other kittens looking for homes, visit The Scratching Post at 127 Broadway in Stratford, or call 027 292 6167. Open Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 10am to 2pm.