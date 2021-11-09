The Scratching Post in need of foster families this kitten season

Clawdia is just one of the many kittens The Scratching Post will rehome this kitten season. Photo/ Supplied

The Scratching Post is looking for foster families this kitten season.

Karma Andrews, a trustee of The Scratching Post, says it is expecting to be busy as usual during the next eight months.

"We are looking for a few volunteers to join our team and provide short-term, in-home care for young kittens in need until they are old enough for rehoming. All supplies, veterinary care and support are provided."

The Scratching Post is looking for volunteers who live in Hāwera or Eltham, Stratford, Inglewood or New Plymouth areas and have their own transport.

She says foster families provide their time and a clean environment.

"Fostering can last a couple of weeks to a couple of months depending on how young the kittens are and the level of socialisation they need. It's a very rewarding experience and great fun."

She says fostering is a great alternative for people wanting the companionship of pets without the long-term commitment.

"Families with older children, intermediate school age or older, is fine but not younger than that. Existing pets is good too, if they have a separate room the kittens can be housed away from their own pets initially. If you work part time, are retired, or work from home and are interested in fostering, we'd love to hear from them and are happy to answer any questions you might have."

■ To find out more visit The Scratching Post - 127 Broadway in Stratford, call: 027 292 6167. Open Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, 10am-2pm.