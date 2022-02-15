Sisters Higgins (left) and Kumu are looking for their forever homes. Photo / Supplied

Sisters Higgins and Kumu are looking for their new homes and are ready to interview prospective human cuddlers.

Karma Andrews, a trustee of The Scratching Post, says both are very confident and affectionate girls, thanks to the efforts put in by their foster family.

"They are 13 weeks old, have been vet health checked, desexed, vaccinated, treated against fleas and worms and are litterbox trained. The adoption fee is $130 per kitten."

To find out more about Higgins or Kumu or any of the other kittens looking for homes, visit The Scratching Post at 127 Broadway in Stratford, or call 027 292 6167. Open Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, 10am to 2pm.